Gallery: Panther baseball sweeps Eastern Kentucky

The baseball team celebrates with Hunter Beetley (7) after his walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the 11th inning during the Panthers' first game of a three-game series against Eastern Kentucky Saturday at Coaches Stadium. The Panthers' won the first game 13-11.
Redshirt junior Jake Haberer pitches to an Eastern Kentucky batter in the 1st inning of the Panthers' game Friday at Coaches Stadium. The Panthers swept the Colonels in the three-game series this weekend.
