2 games postponed, 2 cancelled for Eastern over weekend





Filed under Softball, Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

In a weekend where the Eastern softball team was supposed to play in four conference matchups, two against Tennessee Tech on Saturday and two against Jacksonville State on Sunday, mother nature had other ideas, and all four games were cancelled or postponed.

The games against Tennessee Tech were slated to take place at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday in Cookeville, Tenn.

Eastern will instead play Tennessee Tech today at 11 a.m. and 1p.m. in Cookeville.

In what would have been a matchup of the Ohio Valley Conference’s top two team in Jacksonville State (34-9, 13-1 conference) and Eastern (25-17, 9-3 conference), those two games have been officially cancelled, no make-up date is planned.

Jacksonville State however, was able to play two games on Saturday against third place Southern Illinois- Edwardsville. The Gamecocks took game one from SIUE 5-3, but dropped game two 2-1.

Around the rest of the conference over the weekend, Morehead State and Southeast Missouri split a two-game series, moving their conference records to 5-9 and 3-11 respectively.

Tennessee- Martin beat Eastern Kentucky 7-3. With that win, Tennessee- Martin moves to 9-4 in the conference and slides into fourth place behind Edwardsville in the standings.

Murray State shutout Belmont 8-0 on Sunday, improving their record to 7-5 in the conferencedropping Belmont to 5-9.

JJ Bullock can be reached at 581-2812 or at jpbullock@eiu.edu