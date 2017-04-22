One dead, another injured after shooting on Seventh Street





One man died and another was injured in a shooting incident at 2:28 a.m. Saturday on the 1000 block of Seventh Street.

The man who died was identified in a press release sent out by the Charleston Police Department as Byron Edingburg, 23, an Eastern student from Chicago.

According to the press release, officers located two gunshot victims in the yard of the residence.

One victim was airlifted to Carle Hospital in Urbana, where he later died of his injuries.

The other victim has survived but his current status is unknown.

The CPD is currently investigating the incident.

“The Eastern Illinois University community is deeply saddened to learn of this morning’s tragic incident that resulted in the loss of life of one of our students,” Eastern President David Glassman said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with his family and friends.”

Anyone with any information about the shooting has been asked to contact the police department at 217-345-8402 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-345-8488. Any leads can be texted to 274637.