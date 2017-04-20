Annual SACIS walk to support survivors of sexual assault





The fourth annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes will take place 2 p.m. Sunday at Morton Park.

“Participants of all ages and genders are invited to don high heels (or wear the comfortable shoes of their choice) in symbolic support of women survivors of sexual abuse,” according to a press release by Sexual Assault Counseling and Information Service, who will host the event.

Participants may bring their own shoes or choose from several pairs of pump shoes available.

Registration will begin at 1 p.m. at Morton Park, or participants may register online at sacis.org or by calling the SACIS office at 217-348-5033.

The fee for registration is $10 for students and seniors and $20 for general admission. Children 6 and under can walk for free.

Awards will be given immediately after the walk, including awards for Best Legs, Most Creative Shoes, Most Captivating Walk Poster, Most Money Raised (Individual and Organization), and Most Spirit.

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is an international event to raise awareness about sexual assault prevention.

All proceeds will support counseling and advocacy for survivors, as well as prevention and education.

The News staff can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com.