Talent show to raise money for Salvation Army





Filed under News

Performers will show off their skills and raise money for a cause at The Agency’s annual talent show this year.

Acts are set to perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Pemberton Hall Auditorium.

The cost to see the show is $1 or a canned food item.

All funds raised will go to the Salvation Army.

Admissions Counselor Omar Solomon is scheduled to host the show.

Alex Seidler, social media manager for The Agency, has helped with the show since its inception four years ago.

“Every year there’s so much unique talent that is recognized,” he said. “The performers get their moment of fame while the audience also gets to bask in all the fun.”

Awards will given to the top three performers.

The Agency is a registered student organization for public relations. It meets at 7 p.m. Mondays in room 2434 of Buzzard Hall.

Rebecca Cash can be reached at 581-2812 or rfcash@eiu.edu.