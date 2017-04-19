Library proves useful for sororities





Filed under News

Eastern is home to nine Panhellenic sororities, each of which requires a certain GPA to be an active member.

Each sorority sets their own grade requirements. To keep up with these academic guidelines, many have turned to the Booth Library.

All Panhellenic sororities have a scholarship/academic chairwoman who tracks the women’s grades and keeps them accountable for their studies.

Chairwomen also set up study hours for women who do not achieve a high enough GPA.

The Booth Library is one of the main locations where students choose to complete their study hours.

Study hours are decided based on the certain GPA the women need within the chapter. If members of the sorority fall below the requirements, they need to complete more study hours. If the women meet the GPA requirement then they are not assigned any study hours but are recommended to study on their own.

Abby Hellrigel, the Panhellenic Council’s vice president of scholarships, oversees all the academic chairwomen to make sure they have what they need.

“Sororities definitely encourage you to get good grades, and it’s also a requirement to participate in multiple things, so it’s pushed me to put in my maximum effort,” Hellrigel said.

To keep track of their study hours at the library, many sororities use an app called “My Greek Study.” This app tracks how many hours the women have studied during the week, so academic chairwomen can make sure they are working.

The academic chairwomen set up study locations around campus, so whenever someone using the app walks into that study zone, it logs them in.

Katie Jones was nominated by her chapter to be Alpha Sigma Alpha’s academic chairwoman. She said going to Booth is beneficial because it keeps her focused.

The Booth Library’s study rooms are also a great area to work with groups and stay focused, Jones said.

“Study rooms are a great opportunity for the girls in the same major to meet and stay focused and help one another out,” Jones said. “The quiet and just being away from the house and away from the distractions is the most beneficial part.”

Every semester, the Panhellenic Council recognizes the sororities with the highest GPAs. This past fall, sororities were given awards for their academic achievements. Kappa Delta received first place in overall GPAs, followed by Delta Delta Delta in second and Delta Zeta in third place. Alpha Phi also received first place for having the highest new-member GPA.

Megan Shudrowitz can be reached at 581-2812 or mmshudrowitz@eiu.edu.

Link to GPA’s for each sorority: https://www.eiu.edu/grklife/Fall%202016%20Grade%20Report%20.pdf