CAA to vote on new engineering technology major

News

A new engineering technology program is one of 14 items to be voted on at the next meeting of the Council on Academic Affairs.

The meeting is set for 2 p.m. Thursday in the Booth Library.

According to the agenda, the program’s mission is to make students marketable as technical professionals for applications of engineering technology in industrial and laboratory settings.

The program will teach engineering fundamentals such as statics, materials, computers; computer-aided drafting and design; machining and fabrication; statistics; machine design; electricity and electronics; automation; manufacturing management; lean manufacturing; supervision and safety engineering.

The curriculum is designed to meet the Accreditation Board of Engineering and Technology’s accreditation requirements for engineering technology programs. Some of the program objectives include the ability to apply current knowledge and adapt to emerging applications of mathematics, science, engineering and technology and an ability to apply creativity in the design of systems, components or processes appropriate to program educational objectives, among others.

Also on the agenda is a motion to infuse essential learning goals into the general education curriculum.

