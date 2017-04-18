Women’s March Huddle Group to host Town Hall





People will be able to share their concerns at “Voices from Illinois’ 15th Congressional District” Town Hall meeting, hosted by the Charleston Women’s March Huddle Group.

Both U.S. Rep. John Shimkus and the man who plans on running against him in the next election, Carl Spoerer, were invited, but Shimkus will not be attending.

Instead, the group is planning on sending him a transcript of what everyone asks as well as any news articles of the meeting.

Though the Charleston Women’s March Huddle Group has asked him repeatedly, Shimkus has said in the past that he does not go to town halls.

The group will provide handouts detailing some of the items Shimkus has voted on, as well as a biographical sheet for Spoerer, though this is his first time running for office.

Ellen Wolcott, facilitator of the Charleston Women’s Huddle Actions Group, said they want to ask the representative about his voting record, though individual questions are up to those who ask.

“What we want to do is voice our concerns and questions to Rep. Shimkus,” Wolcott said.

Wolcott said health care and climate change are topics she thinks will be brought up, among others.

A moderator will have people ask their questions one a time.

“We anticipate a civil discourse,” Wolcott said.

The Charleston Women’s March Huddle Group meets about every two weeks. Following the National Women’s March Organization, their goal is to put out 10 actions in the first 100 days of President Donald Trump’s administration.

“Basically, we’re addressing injustices and trying to help people understand our differences so we can move forward together,” Wolcott said. “The last election showed us the country has some deep divides.”

Cassie Buchman can be reached at 581-2812 or cjbuchman@eiu.edu.