Women’s golf team improves one spot





Filed under Sports

The Eastern Illinois women’s golf team improved to 8th place at the Ohio Valley Conference Championship with a second-round score of 331 and a total score of 666.

The Panthers improved their placing from 9th to 8th with a four stroke improvement from Monday’s round on the 72-par Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Owens Cross Roads, Alabama.

As a team, three Panther golfers lowered their scores from the first round. The largest decrease in score came from senior Madison Burgett who shot an 83 today, improving eight strokes from yesterday and improved to 42nd place.

Burgett said in Tuesday’s round, she was more committed to her shots compared to Monday and that her cut hooks improved.

“I committed to my shots more today than I did yesterday,” Burgett said. “My cut hooks were working better.”

Senior Chloe Wong increased her ranking from 42nd to tied for 39th as she shot an 81 in the second round, improving seven strokes from her first round score of 88.

Wong said she was able to minimize some of the mistakes she made yesterday and she improved on hitting the ball overall. However, Wong’s overall goal for Wednesday’s round is to end her collegiate career on a high note.

“I minimized my mistakes today and was hitting the ball a lot better,” Wong said. “Play to the best of my ability. I want to end off my college career on a high note.”

Juniors Anne Bahr increased her score. Bahr still leads the Panthers and is tied for 31st as she shot an 85 today, six strokes higher than yesterday. Magda went from 34th place to 43rd as she increased 12 strokes to 94 from 82 in round one.

Rounding out the Panther is senior Alexandra Pickens. Pickens is currently 38th as she improved her second round score to 82 from 86. She said her putting was working in round one and in order for her to perform well in round two, everything must come together.

“My putting was better today,” Pickens said. “I had two birdies. I would just like to put everything together to shoot a low score.”

Murray State is in first place after being tied with Eastern Kentucky on Monday as they shot a 290, totaling their score to 576 even par. Eastern Kentucky sophomore Elsa Moberly is first in the individual category as she golfed a 70 today, totaling her score to 138.

Adam Shay can be reached at 581-2812 or at acshay@eiu.edu