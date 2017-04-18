Garippo sets record in first collegiate 10K





Sports

Senior Ruth Garippo recently set the school record in the 10,000-meter run at the Mt. SAC Relays in California.

This was the first time in her collegiate career that she took on the 10K race, and she said running that distance is something she thought she’d never do.

“If you would have asked me this question a year ago today, I would most likely laugh and say ‘I’m never racing the 10k.’ I was thrilled when I crossed the finish line and saw my time,” Garippo said in reference to her first time running the race.

Garippo admitted that she had set higher expectations for herself for a faster time; she finished in 35 minutes, 20.52 seconds.

The record was previously held by Emily Brelsfoard who set it in 2014. Garippo’s time was nearly 40 seconds faster than Brelsfoard’s.

Garippo said that she and coach Erin Howarth agreed that Garippo could tackle 10,000 meters because she ran 16:55 for the indoor 5K race.

“I knew I was capable of racing well in the 10K. I ran consistent six to seven mile-tempos throughout the year, and my mental and physical fitness was where it needed to be to feel confident racing the 10K,” Garippo said.

Holding the school record is an honor, she said. She said she hopes that incoming athletes will realize they do not have to be the top runner to achieve their goals and that achieving these goals takes time.

Garippo added that shattering the record has pumped her up for the rest of the season, and it serves as a reminder for her to take on what opportunities she has left to run for Eastern.

Now, Garippo said she has her sights set on an event that she regularly appears in.

“From here, I am focusing on steeplechase and running a time that will qualify me for regionals at the end of May,” Garippo said.

Garippo admitted that this season had been an uphill climb of sorts in the beginning. She said she was struggling with making her times and reaching milestones, but Howarth and her mother helped her to keep her composure and push through the difficulties she was facing.

Howarth has continued to be a motivating factor for Garippo. She said that Howarth sent her a text message after her record-setting race to let her know how amazing her race truly was.

Garippo said that racing in California will be something she will always remember.

“Racing the 10K was such a fun experience and to come out of my first ever 10k with a school record is very gratifying. This is a race and experience I will never forget,” Garippo said.

Kaitlin Cordes can be reached at 581-2812 or krcordes@eiu.edu