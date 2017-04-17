Women’s golf team in ninth at Ohio Valley championship





With a first-round score of 335, the Eastern women’s golf team is currently in ninth at the Ohio Valley Conference Championship in Owens Cross Roads, Ala.

The OVC Championship is a three day 54-hole tournament on the par 72 Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. Leading the way for the Panthers are juniors Anne Bahr and Hannah Magda. Bahr is tied for 27th with a score of 79 and Magda is 34th with an 82 score.

Since the Panthers are currently ninth and in last, the team needs to remain positive in order to improve their ranking. Bahr said the Panthers’ spirits are not low by any means and after day one, everybody is anxious to improve during tomorrow’s round.

“I think we all know what we need to change for tomorrow,” Bahr said. “And it seems like we already have the mentality of wanting to attack the course tomorrow.”

Over the next two days, Bahr would like to finish the championship in the top-15, she said.

As the round came to an end, the Panthers struggled on some of the later holes. Senior Alexandra Pickens, who is tied for 39th with an 86, said the team shot well on the first nine holes, but finishing strong was the problem for the Panthers.

“Our goal is to finish strong,” Pickens said. “Everyone had a good nine hole score, we just need to stay with it for the other 9. For most of us, that was what the problem was.”

Pickens was not the only golfer who believed the Panthers struggled on the later holes. Bahr said this is not the first time those finishing holes have given the Panthers problems.

“I can’t think of a specific one in general, but the finishing holes at this course are pretty tough,” Bahr said. “Sixteen, 17, and 18 have always given us problems in the past, especially 16 and 17. Hopefully we get revenge on some holes that caused us problems today.”

Finishing off the five Panther golfers are seniors Chloe Wong and Madison Burgett. Wong holds the 42nd place with an 88 and right behind her in 43rd is Burgett with a score of 91.

Eastern Kentucky and Murray State are tied for first place with a team score of 286, 2 under par. Individually, sophomores Elsa Moberly from Eastern Kentucky and Linette Holmslykke from Murray State are tied for first with a score of 68.

Adam Shay can be reached at 581-2812 or acshay@eiu.edu