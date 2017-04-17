Final vitalization project recommendations to be posted next week





Filed under News, Online

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The final recommendations from Workgroups No. 8 and 9 will be posted on the vitalization project early next week, Eastern President David Glassman said in an email to the News.

These workgroups, Academic Visioning I and II, were the last two to submit their suggestions on Friday, April 14.

Workgroup No. 8 recommended new or modified programs and degree completion programs that could boost enrollment.

The group also looked at what could be considered Eastern’s signature programs and micro degrees the university could implement.

Workgroup No. 9’s charge during the vitalization project was to study the organization of academic colleges, schools and departments; to study variable learning models, such as the academic calendar and online courses and to study tuition models.

Both of the groups had town hall meetings this semester to get feedback about their suggestions.

Glassman said the workgroups’ final recommendations will be posted in their entirety and in the same way Workgroup No. 1 through 7’s were posted.

People will still need an Eastern netID and password to see the recommendations, however.

“Many of the recommendations and thoughts that are being provided by the academic visioning workgroups involve ideas that could help EIU become more competitive in recruiting students,” he said. “I don’t believe it’s in our best interest to share these important ideas with the external community until we decide which to implement.”

The News desk can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com.