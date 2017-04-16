Women’s golf team starts OVC Tournament Monday





Filed under Sports

The Eastern women’s golf team starts the three-day Ohio Valley Conference tournament Monday at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Alabama to start

The annual awards banquets will be held after the first round of play concludes Monday. The awards will honor the 10-member All-OVC team as well as the All-Newcomer Team and Freshman of the Year. The OVC Player of the Year, Coach of the Year as well as All-Tournament and Tournament MVP awards will be presented after championship play.

Junior Anne Bahr, senior Chloe Wong, senior Alexandra Pickens, senior Madison Burgett and junior Hannah Magda, will represent the Panthers in this tournament.

The last time Eastern won a medal was back in 2009, when Carrie Riordan was an OVC medalist for her 54-total hole of 968. With those honors, Eastern’s best finish of all time is placing second in 2003.

For the OVC Championship, the course is a par 72 with a yardage of 6,050. This tournament will mark the third-straight year the OVC Championship has been contested at Hampton Cove. Last year Eastern Kentucky won its second-straight and fourth overall OVC Championship with an 18-stroke victory.

Coming into the OVC Championship, there will be three Panthers wearing the Panther blue uniform for one final time. Chloe Wong, Alexandra Pickens, and Madison Burgett, will all be graduating at the end of the semester.

Wong said it’s going to be emotional, but she wants to end on a positive note.

“It’s going to be emotional but I’m going to treat it like any other tournament,” Wong said. “I definitely want to end off my college career on a high note.”

Wong is second on the team with an 81.44 stroke average, while she is also second with her lowest round at 77.

Pickens will also be competing one final time, and she knows it’s going to be sad.

“This tournament is definitely going to be sad for me for sure,” she said. “I’m going to miss going to tournaments and playing with my teammates and best friends.”

Pickens is third on the team with an 83.81 stroke average, while for her career she’s improved form 86.11

Bahr will be entering her senior season next year, and loves the course and feel of it.

“Just the overall feeling is different,” she said. “It’s different than just a regular tournament, and I love being down here for this tournament.”

While Bahr hasn’t thought about being a leader, she is very excited.

“That’s something I haven’t thought a lot about yet but it’s an honor and I’m very excited,” she said. “I’m looking forward to meeting the girls our coach is bringing in next year, and I think our team definitely has the possibility of doing quite well.”

The golfers will begin with a practice round on Sunday before the opening round starts on Monday at 8 a.m

Vince Lovergine can be reached at 581-2812 or vplovergine@eiu.edu