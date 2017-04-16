Eastern jazz studies students to perform Jazz Combos Concert





Filed under News

Classic jazz compositions along with new arrangements from Eastern students can be heard at the EIU Jazz Combos concert Tuesday.

Groups are set to perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Doudna Fine Arts Center’s Theatre.

Students from the EIU jazz studies program will play a variety of music, from “J. J. Johnson and John Coltrane to Poncho Sanchez and Joshua Redman” according to a press release.

Coached by music professors Paul Johnston and Christian Dillingham, the jazz groups have been recognized for their musicianship at the Elmhurst, Notre Dame and North Texas jazz festivals.

The News staff can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com.