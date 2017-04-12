CAA to vote on grant writing course





The Council on Academic Affairs will vote on adding a new organizational and professional development class, Grant Writing for Organizations at its meeting 2 p.m. Thursday in room 4440 of the Booth Library.

The class would prepare students to create proposals and present them to internal management, philanthropic organizations and public funders by adopting a program design model.

Students taking the course would research prospective funders, design a program and prepare a model grant proposal.

According to the course’s rationale, the ability to plan, implement and evaluate program initiatives is an important skill in this field.

“Practitioners should have the skills to develop new program initiatives, articulate the purpose and structure of the initiative, identify goals and objectives, outline program requirements, propose a reasonable budget and develop an evaluation process,” the rationale states.

To request funds for professional development or from an external organization, the skills to write clearly and convincingly are essential, it said in the rationale.

The course would replace OPD 4430, Research in Organizations, a writing intensive course which focusing on non-experimental research through literature review.

