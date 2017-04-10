The student news site of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois.

The Daily Eastern News

Gallery: Global Cultural Night

A+Nepalese+duo+perform+a+dance+Saturday+during+the+AIS+Global+Cultural+Night+event+in+the+Grand+Ballroom+of+the+Martin+Luther+King+Jr.+Union.
A Nepalese duo perform a dance Saturday during the AIS Global Cultural Night event in the Grand Ballroom of the Martin Luther King Jr. Union.

A Nepalese duo perform a dance Saturday during the AIS Global Cultural Night event in the Grand Ballroom of the Martin Luther King Jr. Union.

Justin Brown

Justin Brown

A Nepalese duo perform a dance Saturday during the AIS Global Cultural Night event in the Grand Ballroom of the Martin Luther King Jr. Union.

Justin Brown, Photo Editor
April 10, 2017
Filed under Through the lens

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Slideshow • 14 Photos
Justin Browm

Participants model various attire from different countries during the fashion show segment of the Association of International Students’ Global Cultural Night Saturday in the Grand Ballroom of the Martin Luther King Jr. Union.

Leave a Comment

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Gallery: Global Cultural Night

    Baseball

    Gallery: Panther baseball vs. Southeast Missouri

  • Gallery: Global Cultural Night

    Softball

    Gallery: Softball takes 3-of-4 against Belmont and Tennessee State over weekend

  • Gallery: Global Cultural Night

    Through the lens

    Gallery: Prowlin with the Pets

  • Gallery: Global Cultural Night

    Through the lens

    Gallery: Model Illinois government comes to Springfield

  • Gallery: Global Cultural Night

    Through the lens

    Gallery: Miss Black EIU Scholarship Pageant

  • Gallery: Global Cultural Night

    Sports

    Gallery: Women in first, men in second after day one of OVC meet

  • Gallery: Global Cultural Night

    Through the lens

    Gallery: Women’s basketball honors seniors

  • Gallery: Global Cultural Night

    Through the lens

    Gallery: Week 6 feature photos

  • Gallery: Global Cultural Night

    Through the lens

    Gallery: Week 5 feature photos

  • Gallery: Global Cultural Night

    Through the lens

    Gallery: A rally for funding in the Capitol

The student news site of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois.
Gallery: Global Cultural Night