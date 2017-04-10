‘Ghosts of a War’ film to be shown for Asian Heritage Month





Korean photographer Sohn Sung Hyun will present the film “So Long Asleep: Waking the Ghosts of a War” 7 p.m. Tuesday in Lumpkin Auditorium with a discussion to follow.

The film was made by David Plath, an anthropology professor from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and will be shown as a part of Asian Heritage Month.

“So Long Asleep” documents the decades-long process of World War II volunteers carrying the remains of Korean men who died in Imperial Japan during the Asia-Pacific War in the 1940s.

Before they died, thousands of Koreans were forced to build a dam and work in factories or mines.

Families of the victims were never told where the remains of their loved ones were buried.

The search for the “lost” Korean men and women who died during World War II began in 2004.

Hyun’s photo exhibit “Waking Japan’s War Ghosts: Recognition, Remorse and Reconstruction in East Asia” will be in the Booth Library until Tuesday, May 2.

Kennedy Nolen can be reached at 581-2812 or kdnolen@eiu.edu.