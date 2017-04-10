Eastern finishes tournament in 10th





Even though the Eastern women’s golf team lowered their first round score of 328 to 323, they finished 10th at the Indiana State Spring Invitational with a total score of 651.

Ten out of the 12 teams all lowered their first round scores, making the tournament more challenging for the Panthers. For the Panthers, senior Chloe Wong, junior Anne Bahr, and senior Madison Burgett all made improvements in the second round.

Bahr said having three players with comeback rounds was a really good feeling, even though the Panthers did not have their best team score.

“Three of us had comeback rounds so that was a really good feeling,” Bahr said. “We also dropped a few strokes off yesterday’s today, and although it wasn’t the best team score we’ve ever had, it wasn’t bad.”

Individually, Wong led the way as she improved 10 spots from being tied for 33rd to finishing tied at 23rd with a 159 total score. Wong said her improvement from yesterday’s 82 round score to today’s 77 score was due to better tee shots and more patience.

“I was a lot more comfortable off the tee today then I was yesterday,” Wong said. “I stayed patient throughout the round which really helped.”

Right behind her was Bahr, who finished tied for 26th, and also improved seven spots from 33rd as she lowered her round scores from 82 to 78. Despite having back pains Sunday, Bahr said her back held up better and her consistency helped lower her score.

“I was a lot more consistent today, which was easier to work with,” Bahr said. “My back held up better, and my swing seemed to be clicking more than it was yesterday.”

Senior Alexandra Pickens was the next highest placing Panther, finishing tied for 43rd with a 165 total. In 62nd place with a total score of 171 was junior Hannah Magda, followed by senior Madison Burgett who ended with a 173 score, improving her ranking from 66th to 63rd.

Next week, the Panthers will close out their spring season as they travel to Huntsville, Ala. for the Ohio Valley Conference Championship. Wong said if the team focuses and makes every shot count, the Panthers will be able to compete and do well at conference.

“Our team has what it takes to shoot low and really compete with the other schools,” Wong said. “We need to stay focused and remember that every shot counts. If we do that, I know we’ll do well at conference.”

Indiana State jumped from third place to first as they improved their first round score of 315 to 295, totaling their score at 610. Evansville senior Kayla Katterhenry finished first individually with a score of 145, just one shot over par.

Adam Shay can be reached at 581-2812 or acshay@eiu.edu