Womens' golf heads to Indiana State Sycamore Classic





Filed under News

The Eastern women’s golf team swings back into action Sunday for the Indiana State Sycamore Classic

The two-day event will be played at The Country Club of Terre Haute with a par-72, 6,041-yard layout.

Eastern will be the lone team representing the Ohio Valley Conference and the other teams competing will be host Indiana State, Butler, Evansville, Northern Iowa, Drake, Loyola-Chicago, Western Illinois, Dayton, Illinois-Springfield and William Woods College.

The Panthers last played at the Southern Illinois Invitational, in which the team finished 11th out of 13 teams.

Junior Anne Bahr and senior Chloe Wong tied for a first-round score with 84, but Bahr pulled away late with a 77 round-two score to put her in a tie for 24th leading Eastern. Wong finished with a round two score of 79 and tied for 35th.

Looking back on the SIU tournament, Bahr was comfortable with how things went.

“I was very comfortable with my swing at SIU,” Bahr said. “I’m hoping to continue that along with a positive mindset going into the week.”

Wong has been consistent all year for the Panthers, and she said it’s all about moving on and focus.

“I need to keep telling myself to stay focused on each shot,” she said. “No one hits a perfect shot every time so I just have to forget about the past and move on. The putts are bound to drop sooner or later so I can make for Birdies.”

Senior Madison Burget tied for 42nd in the tournament, Senior Alexandra Pickens tied for 55th and Erika Von Itter rounded the Panther golfers, ending her day sitting in 72nd place.

Host team Southern Illinois Carbondale took home first place with the help of Brooke Cusamano shooting 144 in two rounds.

Being familiar with a course is always better for success and Bahr knows the Country Club very well.

“Yes this is a very familiar course for me,” Bahr said. “I want to build off what I already know about this course and minimize mistakes in places I know I don’t want to make them.”

This is the last spring tournament for the Panthers before traveling to Huntsville, Ala. to compete for the Ohio Valley Conference Championship at Hamptons Cove’s course three-day event.

