Track, field places third at Illinois State invite





Senior Haleigh Knapp and junior Chrisford Stevens led the way for the Panthers Saturday at the Illinois State Redbird Invitational. Eastern posted 18 top-three finishes over all.

Knapp won the high jump with her best performance of the season. She cleared 5’8.75”. Stevens took the gold in the triple jump with a measurement of 46’2”. Stevens also placed third in the long jump with a mark of 23’8”.

Stevens was one of four Panthers to post multiple top-three finishes on the day. Senior Bryn Buckwalter came in second in the hammer throw after throwing for 164’6.75”. She placed third in the shot put with 45’10.5”.

Sophomore Adam Kessler posted two second-place finishes in the shot put and discus. His shot put throw of 56’3.25” ranks him eighth all-time in school history. Kessler’s discus throw measured 147’2”.

Sophomore Clayton Turner chipped in two third-place wins in the discus and javelin throw. His discus mark measured 145’5.5”, and he threw the javelin 173’4.5”.

Junior Nyjah Lane moved into ninth on the EIU career list for her third-place 100-meter dash performance. Lane’s time of 11.98 seconds pushed her into the top 10 in school history in the event.

Junior Davion McManis, the recent Ohio Valley Conference field athlete honoree, was second in the long jump after clearing a distance of 24’2.25”. Senior Jamal Robinson placed second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.55 seconds.

Freshman Nick Phillips earned third place hammer throw. He posted a mark of 175’8.5”. Sophomore Ashton Wilson rounded out the men’s top-three finishes with his third-place high jump performance. Wilson cleared 24’2.25”.

Sophomore Jasmine Woodley was third in the hammer throw with a toss of 161’8”. Junior Maria Baldwin was third in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 18 minutes, 04.81 seconds.

Senior Julie James was third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:13.21. Senior Tori Master was second in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:05.83.

