The student news site of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois.

The Daily Eastern News

Gallery: Panther baseball vs. Southeast Missouri

Redshirt+sophomore+Nicholas+McCormick+grounds+out+in+the+bottom+of+the+9th+inning+Sunday+during+the+Panthers%27+7-6+loss+to+Southeast+Missouri.
Redshirt sophomore Nicholas McCormick grounds out in the bottom of the 9th inning Sunday during the Panthers' 7-6 loss to Southeast Missouri.

Redshirt sophomore Nicholas McCormick grounds out in the bottom of the 9th inning Sunday during the Panthers' 7-6 loss to Southeast Missouri.

Lauren McQueen

Lauren McQueen

Redshirt sophomore Nicholas McCormick grounds out in the bottom of the 9th inning Sunday during the Panthers' 7-6 loss to Southeast Missouri.

Lauren McQueen
April 9, 2017
Filed under Baseball, Sports, Through the lens

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Slideshow • 10 Photos
Lauren McQueen

Junior Matt Albert attempts to pick off Southeast Missouri's Dan Holst at first base with a throw from redshirt junior pitcher Jake Haberer during the Panthers' game Friday at Coaches Stadium. The Panthers lost to Southeast Missouri 7-3.

Leave a Comment

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Gallery: Panther baseball vs. Southeast Missouri

    Baseball

    Panther baseball drops 2 of 3 to Southeast Missouri

  • Baseball

    Eastern ready for matchup with Southeast Missouri

  • Gallery: Panther baseball vs. Southeast Missouri

    Baseball

    Albert brings power to Panthers

  • Baseball

    Schedule, injuries causing problems for baseball team

  • Gallery: Panther baseball vs. Southeast Missouri

    Baseball

    Saint Louis downs Eastern baseball

  • Gallery: Panther baseball vs. Southeast Missouri

    Baseball

    Eastern pitching starting to find groove

  • Gallery: Panther baseball vs. Southeast Missouri

    Baseball

    Panthers seeking momentum on road

  • Gallery: Panther baseball vs. Southeast Missouri

    Baseball

    Eastern swept by Tennessee Tech

  • Gallery: Panther baseball vs. Southeast Missouri

    Baseball

    Baseball continues game-filled week on the road

  • Gallery: Panther baseball vs. Southeast Missouri

    Baseball

    Bats lead baseball team to third straight win

The student news site of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois.
Gallery: Panther baseball vs. Southeast Missouri