Gallery: Panther baseball vs. Southeast Missouri

Redshirt sophomore Nicholas McCormick grounds out in the bottom of the 9th inning Sunday during the Panthers' 7-6 loss to Southeast Missouri.
Lauren McQueen
April 9, 2017
Junior Matt Albert attempts to pick off Southeast Missouri's Dan Holst at first base with a throw from redshirt junior pitcher Jake Haberer during the Panthers' game Friday at Coaches Stadium. The Panthers lost to Southeast Missouri 7-3.
Panther baseball drops 2 of 3 to Southeast Missouri
Eastern ready for matchup with Southeast Missouri
Albert brings power to Panthers
Schedule, injuries causing problems for baseball team
Saint Louis downs Eastern baseball
Eastern pitching starting to find groove
Panthers seeking momentum on road
Eastern swept by Tennessee Tech
Baseball continues game-filled week on the road
Bats lead baseball team to third straight win
