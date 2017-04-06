National Library week starts Monday





Filed under News

Several activities are planned for the Booth Library’s National Library Week starting Monday.

The week kicks off with the seventh annual Edible Book Festival, with public voting from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday in the West Reading Room.

Winners will be announced shortly after the viewing and voting, according to a press release.

Eastern Illinois University’s Booth Library will celebrate National Library Week April 9-15 by sponsoring several activities. The theme is “Libraries Transform.”

The annual book sale is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday outside of the south entrance of Booth in the Alumni Quad.

Books in all subject areas and “hundreds of paperback fiction titles,” will be available, the press release said.

The items being sold were donated by the campus and community members. Proceeds will be used to “enhance library programs and services,” according to the press release.

Winners of the 2017 Awards for Excellence in Student Research and Creativity will be announced during a reception at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in room 4440 of the library.

All week, students can participate in a library scavenger hunt. To participate, they can pick up an entry form at any public service desk and return it when finished. Winners of an Amazon gift card will be drawn Monday through Friday of next week.

The News staff can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com.