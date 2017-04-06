Lincoln Log Cabin to host Easter Egg Hunt and Roll





Filed under News

Children can celebrate Easter and learn about history at an Easter Egg Hunt and Roll Saturday.

The Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site, at 402 S. Lincoln Hwy Road in Lerna, will host the hunt, which is scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m.

The Easter egg hunt will start at 1:30 p.m. for 10-year-olds and under.

Participants need to bring their own baskets.

The egg-rolling races will begin at 2:30 p.m. with different categories for different age groups.

According to a calendar of events on Charleston’s website, egg rolls are races where children roll hardboiled eggs dyed in a rainbow of colors.

The first reported egg roll took place during former president Andrew Johnson’s term in office, according to the Lincoln Log Cabin’s website.

By the 1870s, these egg rolls were a popular spring tradition for the children in the Capitol city.

The Lincoln Log Cabin Historic Site is known for preserving a 19th century home which belonged to Abraham Lincoln’s father and stepmother, Thomas and Sarah Bush Lincoln.

According to the site’s webpage, interpreters will be on the farm with games from that time period.

Crafts and a story will be available for children in the Visitor Center.

For more information, the Lincoln Log Cabin Historic Site can be contacted at 217-345-1845 or HPA.LincolnLog@Illinois.gov.

Liz Stephens can be contacted at 581-2812 or ejstephens2@eiu.edu.