Couture Model’s Host Professionalism workshop

Students were given tips on how to express their individuality while being a successful business professional at “GQ Fashion Fundamentals” Thursday night.

Couture Models hosted the workshop where students learned the proper grooming techniques and clothing to compete in the professional world.

Speakers talked about the “Do’s and Don’ts” of tailoring a suit and the proper hemline for women who choose to wear skirts and dresses. Students also learned how to tie a tie from stylist Christopher Williams.

Williams said it is important for students to maintain a professional look while also being comfortable. For men, he said, custom tailoring for dress pants can eliminate the need for uncomfortable or flashy belts.

Williams said wearing a high-heeled shoe less than 3 inches for women can make wearing heels more comfortable.

“Empowerment is something within,” he said.

Williams said what one wears should not only reflect their brand; it should empower and give them confidence.

Andrianna Fullerton, president of Couture Models, said fashion can be the most subtle form of expression.

“What you wear says a lot about you as an individual,” Fullerton said.

Among the things discussed was the importance of establishing a personal brand and making a good first impression.

Speaker Jacob Clayton said how one dresses makes a lasting impression to an employer or interviewer so it is an important component to the interviewing process.

Branding is not just a strategy that businesses and companies use, he said, as implementing a branding strategy in day-to-day life can prepare one for the business world.

Clayton said someone’s personal brand makes them unique, as they are telling the truth and owning their own story.

“It is your reputation,” Clayton said.

Clayton said commanding a room with confidence can help people stand out while also making them appear trustworthy and responsible.

Clayton implements his own personal “3 Cs” model in his day-to-day life. The Cs stand for clarity, consistency and code-switching.

“Clarity, knowing who you are, who you aren’t, and how others perceive you can give you a upper hand in the professional world,” Clayton said. “Being sure of yourself, your skills and confidence in the way you are dressed can mean the difference in landing your dream job and falling flat.”

Clayton said learning to dress professionally is an important yet forgotten key factor in learning how to take on interviews.

“That’s why we do this; because professionalism isn’t something they necessarily teach you in school and achieving knowledge is one of the greatest responsibilities,” he said. “Having the skills and training is one part of an interview. How you look essentially “sells” the image and makes employers take you seriously as a business professional.”

Destiny Stephenson can be reached at 581-2812 or dastephenson@eiu.edu.