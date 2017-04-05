Mumpy Road for Pickens

Close Senior Alexandria Pickens has competed in 14 rounds in six events this season for the Eastern women’s golf team this season. Pickens has an an average round score of 84 this season and 86 for her career for the Panthers. Justin Brown

Justin Brown Senior Alexandria Pickens has competed in 14 rounds in six events this season for the Eastern women’s golf team this season. Pickens has an an average round score of 84 this season and 86 for her career for the Panthers.





Filed under Showcase, Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

According to the Center for Disease Control, there were 5,311 reported cases involving mumps around the United States. Eastern women’s golfer senior Alexandra Pickens was one of them.

The first symptom Pickens experienced last April was when her mouth began to hurt on a Tuesday night, just six days before conference. Pickens said she was studying at Booth Library with her friends when suddenly she felt as if someone had just punched her in the jaw.

“It started off as if somebody had punched me in the jaw and I noticed it the night before in the library,” Pickens said. “I was able to open my mouth, but it hurt.”

Pickens went to the doctor on Wednesday and was diagnosed with the mumps. With five days before conference, she became worried about her chances of competing, even though the doctors gave her medical clearance.

Pickens called her coach Mike Moncel that day, Pickens said Moncel was shocked to hear the news but Moncel took a chance on her to play.

“I called him before I had to go home that Wednesday and he said, ‘are you serious?’” Pickens said. “He asked me if I was going to play. I told him the doctor said I’d be cleared to play, but she wasn’t sure if I physically could. So, he took a chance and brought me anyway.”

When Pickens was diagnosed, she said her contagious mumps prevented her from traveling to conference with the team because mumps is contagious.

“I was diagnosed on Wednesday before we had to leave and I was contagious for five days, so I couldn’t be around people,” Pickens said. “They made me go home and my parents drove me down separately for conference.”

The Monday morning of the Ohio Valley Conference Championship, Pickens said she remembers how she felt and what was going through her mind at the time.

“It was terrible,” Pickens said. “I remember I was on the range that morning and I had to squat down and sit on the range just because I couldn’t stand up. I didn’t think I was going to make it.”

For the first six holes, Pickens was able to golf while she had mumps. Right after the sixth hole though, Pickens knew she had to call it quits.

Due to a lack of eating over the three days prior, Pickens said the mumps had caused her to struggle mentally, physically, and visually.

“I was so mentally weak and tired, I had to withdraw after the first round because I hadn’t eaten in three days,” Pickens said. “I made it through six holes and was like ‘I can’t do it anymore.’ I was standing over the ball and it was like my vision was pulsing.”

After her first round, Pickens was forced to withdraw. Pickens shed tears because for the first time in her life, she was unable to compete due to health-related issues.

“I had to withdraw and I was so sad,” Pickens said. “I definitely let some tears go. It was the first time in my life I was sidelined for an injury or illness.”

Pickens was finally able to eat after three days without having a substantial meal. Pickens said she felt fine after eating two meals, but it was still a challenge to compete the next day.

“I came back the second day because I was able to eat that night finally and I was able to eat breakfast,” Pickens said. “I was fine, but the second day was still hard.”

Due to her illness, Pickens was forced to disqualify from the first round, but showed strength in the second and third round when she shot back-to-back 83’s. Her scores did not count for individual placing, but they went towards the Panthers’ overall score.

This spring, Pickens is healthy and has set some goals for herself to make up for last year.

“I would like to shoot in the 70’s all three days,” Pickens said, “and have our team place better than last year.”

Adam Shay can be reached at 581-2812 or at acshay@eiu.edu