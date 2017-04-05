CAA to vote on tabled admissions proposal





Filed under News

The Council on Academic Affairs will vote on previously tabled changes to admissions criteria and a description of the Gateway program in the University Catalog at its Tuesday meeting.

This proposal would also change freshman admissions criteria from a three-tiered system to a minimum, unweighted cumulative GPA of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale and a minimum ACT score of 18 or new SAT score of 940.

If passed, transfer students would need a minimum cumulative GPA of at least 2.00 on a 4.00 scale with a minimum of 24 hours college-level coursework.

According to an article in the News, after being prompted to review the Gateway program’s description, Mona Davenport, director of the Office of Minority Affairs, deleted several passages.

One of these passages stated that “maintaining a culturally diverse student body, including adequate representation of students in the total student body, is an educational goal of the university. The university measures annual progress toward its ultimate goal by increases in the percentage of underrepresented students in its student body. Underrepresented students include those who will be the first in their family to obtain a college degree.”

In the article, Davenport said she was insulted at the implication that Gateway was the only way Eastern could maintain a culturally diverse student body.

Another struck-through passage reads “Students admitted to the program are provided the following: designated program academic advisors; assessment of basic skills in reading, writing, and mathematics; placement in specified courses; and programs selected to address special needs or deficiencies identified by assessment.”

Davenport said in the meeting last week that when the Gateway program started in 1990, students met exclusively with academic advisors.

Now, Davenport said, the program has four academic advisers and three graduate assistants, and the program currently makes use of a Nelson-Denny evaluation during orientation, but it does not offer assessments in writing and mathematics.

Also on the CAA’s agenda is a vote on a revision to the Music Departmental Honors Program.

The News staff can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com.