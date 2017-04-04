Phillips twins push each other to succeed in track, field





Filed under Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

For freshmen twin brothers Nick and Zack Phillips, competing for Eastern’s track and field team is more fun with a brother by their side.

Zack said that going from the high school level to collegiate competition was a lot easier since Nick was right there with him.

“I would have to say it made the transition from high school to college a lot easier because I came in knowing someone already, so there was less pressure, and there was always someone to ask questions to,” Zack said.

Nick added that the two have constantly been pushing each other through everything from soccer to baseball to football to track and even in school. Zack said that at every meet, they set out to challenge and even one-up each other.

The two’s track career began their sophomore year of high school after not making the baseball team, a feat Nick said he especially wanted to accomplish. During spring break that year, a friend convinced them to go out for the track team.

“We were like, ‘Why not?’. So we did track that season, but our main focus was still on baseball; we were on a spring baseball team through my club team,” Nick said.

Zack said he and his brother instantly fell in love with track. After a bad experience with one high school track coach, the Phillips sought out their own and found Gary and Brian Cooper. These coaches helped them improve their weight and hammer throw, shot put and discus skills.

The summer before their senior year of high school, Nick decided to quit football and baseball. Zack had quit football the year before and also decided to quit baseball as well.

“That was one of the hardest decisions of my life, but I do not regret that decision, but I do miss baseball a lot,” Nick said. “Towards the end of the summer, we both had gotten pretty good at hammer and weight and we both basically stopped working on the high school events, shot put and discus.”

Nick and Zack ended up not participating in school track their senior year but worked year-round to perfect their throwing and shot put. The next step for them was college track and field.

“I chose Eastern because it made me feel at home; it wasn’t too big but big enough to get the experience of college as well,” Zack said.

Nick said he chose Eastern because it had a home-y feel, which drew him from the beginning.

Both brothers agreed that it was an honor to compete as a Panther.

“Being a track athlete for Eastern means we are the best, and there is this standard that must be upheld. People know EIU as the dominant team in the Ohio Valley Conference,” Nick said.

Zack described being an Eastern track athlete as a tradition that must be upheld to respect and honor those who came before him and to create a legacy as a Panther.

Nick is a Computer Information and Technology major, and Zack studies Kinesiology and Exercise. Nick said outside of track, he enjoys watching movies and shows on Netflix and playing on his Xbox as well as playing the ukulele and guitar. Zack uses weight lifting as a stress reliever in his free time.

Kaitlin Cordes can be reached at 581-2812 or krcordes@eiu.edu