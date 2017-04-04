Panther golf places 11th at ASU





Filed under Sports

The Eastern men’s golf team finished in a three-way tie for 11th place in the team standings at the Arkansas State Red Wolf Intercollegiate that wrapped up on Tuesday afternoon.

Eastern was once again led by sophomore Alvaro Hernandez who finished tied for 22nd with an overall score of 226 through three rounds. Hernandez shot a 78 in the first round, but gradually had his scores get better shooting a 76 in the second round and a 72 in the third.

Hernandez credited the weather conditions getting better along with his game.

“My scores got better as well as the weather got better. We had some rain in the first round, wind in the second round and it was sunny and calm on the third,” Hernandez said. “I felt more comfortable with myself too.”

Hernandez finished even today with his round score of 72 and it moved him up 13 spots from where he finished on Monday. Sophomore Charlie Adare was the second best finisher for the Eastern men. Adare finished tied for 51st with a three-round total of 232. Adare shot a 77 in the first two rounds and a 78 in the third, which dropped him 16 spots from where he finished on Monday.

Freshman Grant Miller finished third among Panther competitors and that was tied for 58th place. Miller shot a three-round total of 233. Miller shot an 83 in the first round and finished up nicely with a 74 in the second round and a 76 in the third round.

Junior Alex Gowin finished tied for 65th with a three-round total of 236. Gowin shot a 79 in the first round, followed by an 82 in the second round and finished up the tournament with a 75 in the third round. Romeo Perez rounded out the Eastern golfers tied for 74th with a total score of 240.

The host Arkansas State had two groups of five participating in tournament and the two teams took the top two spots. Arkansas State (B) had a total team score of 880 to take first place and they were followed by Arkansas State with a total of 882. Tied for third place is Tennessee-Martin and Missouri State with total scores of 890.

In fifth place was Southern Illinois Edwardsville (893) followed by Murray State (895), South Dakota (896), Florida Atlantic (903), Omaha (907) and Northern Iowa (916). Oklahoma Christian, Eastern and Xavier tied for 11th with team scores of 922. Creighton, New Orleans and North Dakota finished up the team standings with scores of 929, 941 and 950.

Eastern will return to action on April 14 and 15 for the Western Illinois Mussatto, which will be the last tournament before the Ohio Valley Conference Championship.

