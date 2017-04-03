Sushi starts off Asian Heritage Month





The 11th Annual Asian Heritage Month kicks off with the “Taste of Asia” at 12 p.m. Tuesday in the Doudna Fine Arts Center Concourse.

Free Asian food from QQ Buffet and Bangkok Thai Restaurant and Asian music will be available, including vegetarian options.

Asia-related RSO representatives, students minoring in Asian Studies and faculty of Asian Studies will be present, professor of history Jinhee J. Lee said.

Lee said the formal portion of the program should begin around 12:30 p.m. The event will be hosted by the Asian American Association and the Asian Heritage Month committee.

At 3 p.m. after the Taste of Asia kickoff is the sushi-making event “Konnichiwa.”

The sushi making will take place in the Grand Ballroom in the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union until 5 p.m, and all supplies will be provided.

Attendees will learn how to roll sushi and will be able to take it home to eat or share with friends.

Other activities that will be offered include lantern making, origami and calligraphy.

The University Board will combine Japanese traditions of sushi making and origami with the Chinese tradition of lantern making and calligraphy.

Mona Davenport, director of minority affairs, said the Asian Heritage Month committee and RSOs helping out are all excited for students to come out and learn about Asian culture.

Multiple events will be taking place throughout the month of April in honor of Asian Heritage Month.

Kennedy Nolen can be reached at 581-2812 or kdnolen@eiu.edu.