Final Provost Candidate arriving at Eastern





News

Sibdas Ghosh, dean of the School of Arts and Sciences at Iona College in New York, will be the final candidate to interview to be Eastern’s new provost.

During his visit, there will be an open session for students to talk to him 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Arcola-Tuscola room of the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union, followed by a faculty session at 2 p.m. in the same location.

The open session with staff will take place from 11:05 a.m. to 11:50 p.m. Wednesday in the Arcola-Tuscola room.

Ghosh earned his bachelor’s in botany from the University of Calcutta in India. He then went to the United Kingdom to get a second bachelor’s in plant physiology and biochemistry from the University of Lancaster. The University of Reading in the United Kingdom is where Ghosh got his master’s in crop physiology. After this, he traveled to Canada to get his PhD in molecular biology at the University of Waterloo, Canada.

Currently, along with being a dean, Ghosh serves as a member of the President’s Cabinet at Iona College. Ghosh has published 48 articles and chapters as well as edited two books. He co-authored over 60 percent of these publications with students. Besides these publications, Ghosh has co-presented at over 160 conference presentations.

Before accepting the position at his current university, Ghosh as the chair of the natural sciences and mathematics department and biology professor at Dominican University in California. There, he initiated and implemented Beta Beta Beta, the National Biology Honor Society in 2004 and Gamma Sigma Epsilon, the National Chemistry Honor Society in 2009.

He also worked at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater from 1994 to 2001. During this time he served two years as undergraduate research program director, two years as an associate professor of biology, and five years as the assistant professor of biology. He also created and implemented an Undergraduate Research Advisory Board during his time at Whitewater.

Throughout his career Ghosh has earned the Administrator and Mentor Award for Exemplary Achievements in Expanding Opportunities for Others in 2009, Outstanding Teacher of the Year in 2006 at the Dominican University and the Outstanding College of Letters and Sciences Service Award in 2000 at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

