Fashion show to promote African culture

Filed under News, Online

An annual spring fashion show will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Grand Ballroom of the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union. It will be hosted by the African Student Association, who made the theme for the fashion show, “I Love My Africa: Views from the Motherland.”

It was inspired to give back to ASA alum and bring originality by basing the show on authentic, handmade African fashion and garments to promote history.

Carol Mbouombouo, president of the ASA, said the show is a chance for audience members to learn about a culture that has graced the world with its beauty and richness.

Fashion show coordinator Moné Bulard said she has been working really hard to make the show how she envisioned and get students who are not members of the organization to model in the show for them.

ASA’s purpose is to spread African culture to Eastern. They aim to educate, empower, motivate and enrich the campus for the purpose of community and global unity.

“Without knowing your roots and history you won’t be able to truly love who you are and your origins,” Bulard said.



Event coordinator Kyla Hairston-Jackson said there is a misconception that the ASA is only for African natives, but it is not.

“Joining ASA is a great way to meet new people, connect with others, get out your comfort zone, and get more involved on campus,” Hairston-Jackson said.

Hairston said she joined ASA last year to get more involved on campus and loved what they were all about.

In addition to the fashion show, the organization also has new ideas for encouraging students to become members in their organization as well. They have hosted talent shows, speed dating, forums, fundraisers and socials.

Jade Lewis can be reached at 581-2812 or jtlewis@eiu.edu.