EIU Dancers to perform 'Seasons'





The EIU Dancers will be performing a variety of dances, all portraying the theme ‘Seasons’ for their Spring Concert on Friday and Saturday at the Theatre in the Doudna Fine Arts Center.

There will be three chances to see the show: Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for general admission. Tickets can be purchased online at Doudna’s website or the box office the day of the event.

The routines consist of ballet, jazz, contemporary, hip-hop and tap dances; all centered around autumn, winter, spring and summer. Each of the 12 dancers will perform up to nine dances and each season has up to five routines.

The girls do most of the preparation themselves; dancer and junior psychology major, Chelsea Stinnett said. Along with the dances, they are responsible for their own hair and makeup, she said.

“The dances, music and lighting all coordinate to the season being depicted,” dancer and junior family and consumer sciences major, Jill Brinati said. There is a lot that goes into each of the dances other than the routines themselves. “The lighting comes from the people at Doudna, they put in long hours to make sure it’s perfect for us,” Stinnet said.

The EIU Dancers, along with their director, Eastern alumni Corina Middleton, have been working since September, choreographing and perfecting their dances to showcase on Friday and Saturday.

The two head choreographers, Brinati and senior graphic design major Natalie Stanley, choreographed the opening performance and the closing performance together then separately planned the other several dances.

Between performances, videos of their past performances and practices will be played on a screen behind the stage.

“We do this so people get to see what we do all year round to prep for the show and so people can see all the creativity and production that goes into all of this,” Stinnet said.

Rachel Benda can be reached at 581-2812 or rrbenda@eiu.edu.