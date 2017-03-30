Men’s tennis gearing up for two OVC matches





Filed under Sports

Eastern’s men’s tennis team will have two chances this weekend to win its first OVC conference match of the spring season.

The team lost its first three OVC matches of the season.

The first match against Jacksonville State, which ranks first in the OVC along with Tennessee Tech, ended in a 6-1 loss for the Panthers.

Eastern lost its second OVC match the day after the loss to Jacksonville State, losing to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 7-0.

And Eastern’s third loss in OVC play came last Friday against Eastern Kentucky, which also defeated Eastern 7-0.

Eastern’s first chance for its first conference win is Friday in Nashville when the Panthers face Belmont

Belmont is currently 7-10 on the season, and the Bruins hold an overall series record of 4-0 over the Panthers.

As with Eastern Kentucky last Friday, the Panthers will be facing a team who has the player named OVC Male Tennis Athlete Player of the Week.

Bruins’ senior Cedric Dujacquier was given the honor by the OVC Wednesday. Dujacquier defeated the University of Louisville’s player in the No.1 spot Sunday in straight sets. Louisville is ranked No. 34 nationally. Dujacquier is unbeaten at the No. 1 spot in conference play.

Saturday, Eastern will stay in Nashville to play conference opponent Tennessee State.

The Tigers are one game over .500 on the year, standing at 5-4 and sixth in the OVC. The Tigers are winless in conference play like Eastern with an 0-1 record.

Tennessee State is the home team for the matchup, recording a 2-2 home record this season, rivaling the 1-13 away record for Eastern.

This will be the first match for the Tigers in two weeks after losing to Austin Peay 6-1 on March 17. Eastern holds a 17-1 series record over the Tigers, with Tennessee State’s only series win coming last year.

Eastern has some momentum coming into the weekend.

The Panthers defeated Marian University Sunday with a 7-2 final score. Freshman Gage Kingsmith earned his first career win from the No. 1 spot after winning in three sets. Kingsmith and duals partner junior Grant Reiman won their doubles match. Junior Jared Woodson and duals partner redshirt senior Jacob Wendell won their doubles match as well.

Freshman Marko Stefan Janjusic won his singles match, improving his singles record to 8-11 which is the best on the team.

Eastern will start the weekend Friday against Belmont at 2 p.m.

Dillan Schorfheide can be reached at 581-2812