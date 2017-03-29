Preparations set for Kesha’s performance





The party will not start until Kesha walks in Lantz Arena.

The Spring Concert, featuring the pop star and her band “The Creepies,” will take place 8 p.m. Saturday night, with doors opening at 7 p.m.

Rebecca Cash, concert coordinator for the University Board and self-described “huge Kesha fan” has been preparing for the concert with her team since October.

“I knew for about two months who would be performing before we did the big reveal,” she said. “All of my friends were asking me for months. It was so hard not to tell anyone.”

Cash said even Eastern President David Glassman was eager to find out who the Spring Concert performer was.

Before it was announced, he would ask her and other members of the University Board about it, she said.

“It was crazy telling the president of the university that I couldn’t tell him who it was,” Cash chuckled. “I just love Kesha so much and her music. I’m so excited.”

Cash and other members of the University Board will get to meet Kesha and take a group picture with her.

“I’m trying not to think about it because I don’t want to say anything stupid,” she said. “I’ll probably freak out once I walk out of the room.”

Kesha posted a concert announcement on her Facebook page, which Cash believes brought Eastern and the concert more attention.

“She’s actually already performing in Michigan the day before she comes to Eastern,” Cash said. “The logistics worked out perfectly.”

The university agreed with Kesha’s agents to pay $80,000 for the performance.

Overall, Cash said Kesha has been very chill and laid-back with a lot of her requests.

According to the contract, Kesha is requesting a large comfortable chair, a sofa, two six-foot tables, a full-length mirror, a makeup station, towels and other items for herself and her team.

Also requested were snacks and refreshments, such as mixed nuts and a fruit tray.

Cash said the Friday evening before the show will be spent moving things around in Lantz Arena and arranging rooms to prepare for Kesha, her band, the guests and the concert in general.

As of now, over 2,000 tickets have been sold.

“We’re hoping to sell out,” Cash said. “I know the max we can sell is 3,000.”

If tickets are not sold out, people can buy their ticket the day of the show.

“Last time we checked over half of the tickets bought were from non-Eastern students,” she said. “It’s nice to know that our promotional efforts are working.”

Sara Ryan, junior business management major, said she is looking forward to the concert on Saturday.

“I don’t know a lot of (Kesha’s) music, but the songs I do know are really catchy,” Ryan said. “I’m just looking forward to dancing and having a good night with my friends.”

Ryan said she knows a lot of people going to the concert and hopes there will be a good turnout.

“It’s almost the end of the school year and I think a lot of us are just ready for summer and to have fun,” she said. “It’s definitely the best way to ease into the end of the semester.”

Loren Dickson can be reached at 581-2812 or ladickson@eiu.edu.