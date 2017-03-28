Kickball tournament to raise funds for cancer research





Filed under News

Eastern’s chapter of Colleges Against Cancer will host the 2017 Relay For Life kickball tournament from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6 in McAfee Gym.

The deadline for pre-registration for teams is this Thursday but may be extended until Monday if necessary.

The Relay for Life proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

According to a press release, Eastern hosts a Relay for Life kickball tournament each spring to fundraise for the American Cancer Society.

The press release says the event asks students to join together and fundraise, donate and participate in an evening of kickball with games and prizes.

Bailey Wilson, president of Colleges Against Cancer, said this is the second year the group has hosted a kickball tournament for Relay for Life, which is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

People can search EIU Relay for Life on Eastern’s website to register online for the event.

Six to eight people are recommended to create a team to participate.

The cost to register per person in the team is $15, and people also have the opportunity to come support the event with a $1 entry fee.

In between kickball rounds, there will also be a game where individuals get inside of a large plastic bubble and run into each other.

According to the press release, donations will help with raffle items and grand prizes for the winning teams.

Kailey Aldridge, a senior special education major, said those who are not interested in participating in a team can come and watch, and that donations are always welcome.

Liz Stephens can be reached at 581-2812 or ejstephens2@eiu.edu.