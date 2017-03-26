Women’s golf team finishes 11th at Carbondale





After 36 straight holes on the Hickory Ridge Golf Club course, the Eastern Illinois women’s golf team placed 11th at the Southern Illinois University Saluki Invitational with a score of 660.

The Panthers finished three spots higher from their 14th place finish last weekend, while also finishing strong with a 12 stroke improvement from their first round total of 336 to 324 second round total.

Leading the Panthers was junior Anne Bahr who tied for 24th place. In the first round, Bahr shot an 84 which was 12 strokes over par. However, Bahr had a seven stroke improvement in the second round, shooting a 77 and totaling her score to 163.

Bahr said she didn’t have to make any adjustments to improve her score. She settled into a rhythm after the fourth hole of the first round.

“I didn’t make any adjustments from the first round,” Bahr said. “The nice thing about 36 holes is that it keeps going. 8 of my 12 strokes from my first round came in my first four holes, after that I settled in and continued through the day.”

Senior Chloe Wong also made improvements from her first round score of 84. Wong improved five strokes and scored a 79 second round total, making her total score 165 and placing her tied for 35th.

Throughout the 36 holes, Wong said it was her positivity and consistent tee shots that helped lower her score.

“I stayed positive and made sure I was focused on each shot,” Wong said. “I felt really comfortable over the ball and was consistent with my tee shots.”

For the rest of the Panthers, senior Madison Burgett tied for 42nd with a total of 165, followed by senior Alexandra Pickens who tied for 55th scoring a 171 total. Senior Erika Von Itter rounded out the five Panther golfers, finishing 72nd with a total of 189.

Pickens said it was her tee shots that caused her problems this weekend.

“I need to work on my tee shots,” Pickens said. “They put me in some trouble today.”

Southern Illinois finished in first place with a team total of 602, led by senior Brooke Cusumano who finished first individually with a score of 144 and breaking par.

The Panthers have the next weekend off before they travel to Terre Haute, Indiana for the Indiana State Invite. As a team, Bahr said the extended practice time will only help the team prepare for the next tournament.

“It’ll be nice to have a decent amount of time in order to get some work in,” Bahr said. I think in general, we’ll make sure to get some short game and iron work.”

Adam Shay can be reached at 581-2812 or at acshay@eiu.edu