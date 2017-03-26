Panthers take game one from Tennessee State





Filed under Softball, Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Whenever the Tennessee State Tigers scored, the Panthers had an immediate answer and junior pitcher Michelle Rogers was strong on the mound in Eastern’s 5-3 win in game one of the doubleheader.

Rogers got off to a rocky start in the first inning, giving up two runs on two hits, but the lead did not last for long as the Panthers rallied with two outs in the bottom half of the inning, which stemmed off a 2-out error by short stop Danica Gleason.

Gleason could not handle the ground ball from freshman Mia Davis and it came back to bite the Tigers. Freshman Haley Mitchell kept up her RBI tear and drove in Davis on gap shot to left center.

Senior Amber Toenyes followed that up with a single to center field that scored Mitchell to get the game tied. Tennessee State retook the lead in the third. Kasey Cox led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on Selena Crafton’s single right after.

She was brought in on a sac bunt by Courtney Geralds. Crafton was running on the play and sophomore Maria DeVito opted to make the force play at second base.

Sophomore Kayla Bear led off the third and singled and by no surprise stole second and third and scored on Davis’ ground out to short.

Toenyes kept her strong weekend alive with an RBI triple that scored Mitchell after she walked. Sophomore Mady Poulter knocked in Toenyes up the middle and gave Eastern a 5-3 lead and Rogers handled the rest.

Rogers pitched all seven innings, gave up three runs, allowed eight hits and struck out five. Eastern improved to 2-1 in OVC play.

Sean Hastings can be reached at 581-2812 or smhastings@eiu.edu