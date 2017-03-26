Panthers run-rule Tennessee State in game 2





Softball

The Panthers came out swinging in the second game against the Tigers and came away with a 9-1 run-rule win in five innings in game two of the doubleheader.

Freshman Haley Mitchell put together a 3-4 day at the plate and drove in a run. Freshman Mia Davis knocked in two runs as well as junior Kiley Pelker.

The Panthers got another strong pitching performance from Jessica Wireman who pitched a “complete game,” all five innings and it kept the Panthers with the lead the whole game.

Wireman struck out four batters in the game and allowed just one run that was unearned and improved to 7-9 on the year. She gave up two hits as well while Eastern put together a 13-hit game.

And Wireman said Friday after the win against Belmont that she is starting to feel stronger and more confident when she is pitching compared to earlier in the season when she was coming off mono.

The big thing for Eastern in game two against Tennessee State was having all but one player get a hit and six different players drive in a run.

Coach Kim Schuette said that is great to have because it keeps everyone excited and ready to go and it makes the game more fun.

The Panthers finished off the home opening OVC weekend 3-1 with the only loss coming to Belmont in game one on Friday and that was a game that the Panthers should have won.

Things fell apart and everything went wrong in the matter of a minute and half in the seventh inning and the game winning run came off a wild pitch, but other than that, Eastern was strong in all four games over the weekend and will hit the road next weekend for some more OVC action.

