Gallery: Softball takes 3-of-4 against Belmont and Tennessee State over weekend

Close The Eastern softball team huddles up at the end of the top of the sixth inning in Sunday’s win over Tennessee State in the second game. Sean Hastings

Sean Hastings The Eastern softball team huddles up at the end of the top of the sixth inning in Sunday’s win over Tennessee State in the second game.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Slideshow • 10 Photos Sean Hastings The Eastern softball team huddles up at the end of the top of the sixth inning in Sunday’s win over Tennessee State in the second game.