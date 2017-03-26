Couture models Chicago fashion





The Couture Models of EIU strutted down the runway donning black-owned Chicago fashion lines Friday night in the Martin Luther King Jr. University Ballroom.

However, clothing was not the only showcased at the fashion show that Friday.

Painting and music were also part of the show.

Cydne Garrett and Shadezja Garrett emceed the event, while DJ Gabby provided the musical entertainment for the show. Before the intermission there was also a rapper and painter who performed together.

The spring Fashion Friday Show featured Chicago based clothing lines including Traperella, Rich So, Dream Collection.CO, Lady Killer, Tony D. Banks, Designer Zoh and Slayhouse.

Choosing black-owned clothing lines was part of Couture Model’s President Andrianna Fullerton’s effort to support blacks and other minorities.

The clothing lines featured many designs ranging from casual dress to semi-formal attire. One clothing line, Dream Collection.CO had an artists physically paint a design on a white dress as if it were a canvas.

The line, Lady Killer, is owned by Eastern Alumni Orlando Thomas.

The ballroom was completely full, with people having to stand in order to watch the show. After intermission there was still a line of people wanting to get in.

Many attendees were friends and family of the models as well people who were fans of the clothing lines. Those who attended also received a glass coaster as a party favor.

The models meet on Tuesdays and Thursday at 1 p.m. in the basement of Andrews Hall. That is where they practice their runway walk and techniques.

Angelica Cataldo can be reached at 581-2812 or amcataldo@eiu.edu.