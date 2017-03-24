Toenyes’ home run lifts Panthers to 3-1 win in game two





Filed under Softball, Sports

Eastern senior Amber Toenyes delivered what would be a game-deciding three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning in the Panthers’ 3-1 victory over Belmont in game two of a doubleheader at Williams Field Friday night.

The Panthers went into the sixth inning with just one hit, but strung together three hits with the fourth being Toeynyes’ game-winning home run to help the Panthers split the doubleheader with Belmont. Belmont won game one 4-3.

Toenyes’ home run gave her seven on the year and the team lead.

She said that after facing pitcher Lexi Rouse twice, she felt more comfortable going into the at bat, but laughed at the fact that she was trying to hit a groundball and get on top of it, like coach Schuette wanted.

“I knew that she had some off speed stuff that I had to be ready for,” Toenyes said. “I was early on everything else she had pitched me so I was trying to take it to right field but ended up taking it to left, but hey it works. It felt good.”

Her home run was a line shot that flew out of Williams Field quickly, differing from what is her usual home run, which is a towering shot, she said.

“It’s a big relief,” Toenyes said. “I know what I can do and it feels good to come through.”

For the Panthers, who only had one hit going into the sixth inning things were looking dreary and became even more dreary with two outs and down by one run, but they were able to come through.

“We had two hard groundballs and then it happened,” Schuette said. “Amber was trying to hit a groundball line (or) drive and I would call that home run a line drive.”

Jessica Wireman tossed a complete game for the Panthers. Giving up just one run and striking out six, after throwing a wild pitch in the first game that allowed the winning run to score.

Wireman is a starter by nature and admitted there is a difference in starting your own game compared to coming into relief.

“I don’t think I was there for the first game, but I got that out of my system and for the second game,” Wireman said.

She picked up her sixth win of the season and improved to 6-9. Her and Rogers are different types of pitchers and her being able to mix in different pitches that Rogers did not throw helped her get the win.

After struggling for much of the beginning of the season dealing with mono, Wireman feels like she is getting back to her usual self and able to make the pitches that she wants.

“I feel super consistent with my pitches and stuff and I think that’s most important for me as far as my confidence is consistency so I’m feeling pretty good,” Wireman said.

Until the final inning, the Panther bats were held in check by Belmont’s Lexi Rouse. Rouse prior to the home run gave up just one hit and struck out five batters.

Rouse had Schuette and her team scratching their heads throughout the game trying to figure her out.

“I asked the team the same thing about three times in three different innings during the game. I’m like ‘guys I’m so confused what is going on,'” Schuette said. “And then even after the game I told them ‘you are not off the hook about telling me what happened today, because we are going to talk about it tomorrow.”

JJ Bullock and Sean Hastings can be reached at 581-2812 or densportsdesk@gmail.com