Belmont scores 2 in 7th to beat Panthers in game one





Filed under Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Eastern took a one-run lead into the seventh inning, but Belmont came back to take the lead and win the game 4-3. Belmont scored in the sixth to cut it to one run and the two it scored in the seventh won the game.

Bailey Sims hit a triple down the right-field line to score pinch runner Sami Long. Belmont took the lead later in the inning on a wild pitch by junior Jessica Wireman. Junior Michelle Rogers got the start for the Panthers but was replaced by Wireman after 4 1/3.

The Panthers got on the board first with a pair of runs in the fourth inning after freshman Haley Mitchell singled to start the inning. Sophomore Amber Matchett pinch ran for Mitchell and came around to score on a double by sophomore Mady Poulter.

Poulter advanced to third on an error on the play and scored the next play on a groundout by senior Amber Toenyes.

Belmont cut the lead to one run in the fifth, but Eastern got that run back in the bottom half.

They took advantage of the speed they have at the top of the order with Kayla Bear and Taylor Monahan. Bear walked, stole second, stole third (for a team lead 20) and Monahan drove her in off a single.

Sean Hastings can be reached at 581-2812 or smhastings@eiu.edu