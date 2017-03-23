Couture to hit runway Friday night





Filed under News

The Couture Models of EIU will put on a fashion show 8 p.m. Friday in the University Ballroom of the Martin Luther King, Jr. University Union.

The doors open at 7 p.m., and tickets are $5; however, the first 25 people will receive $2 off their admission price.

This will be the first year the Couture models have hosted a fashion show both semesters.

It will be the last show for senior communication studies major Andrianna Fullerton, the president of Couture Models of EIU, as well as senior psychology major Jaz’Mine Turner, the vice president.

After the success and large turnout for their fairy-tale-themed fall semester fashion show, Fullerton said she and Turner, along with over 50 models in Couture, were prepared to do another one.

The planning for the spring Fashion Friday Show began shortly after Couture’s fall semester fashion show.

“I think we’ll have an even bigger turnout this weekend because so many events are happening this weekend,” Fullerton said.

This show will feature seven designers, all from Chicago clothing companies, and will include about 48 models, both men and women.

Fullerton said one of the bigger challenges was working with so many more designers, rather than the single one they normally work with.

Each company from Chicago is a different black-owned business and will showcase a variety of pieces from their collections.

“I think it’s important that blacks and minorities support each other, and this is a way we can,” Fullerton said.

The clothing companies featured are Rich So, Dream Collection, Traperella, Slayhouse, Designer 2oh, Tony D. Brooks and Lady Killer.

Cydne Garrett and Shadezja Garrett will be emceeing the event, while DJ Gabby will be providing the music for the show. She has deejayed locally at places like The Penalty Box, where Fullerton first heard her.

“(DJ Gabby) is, honestly, one of the best deejays I know,” Fullerton said

Turner and Fullerton are the only executive board members for the club.

“(Couture) is what it is because of our leadership,” Fullerton said.

Fullerton and Turner have been on the executive board since the club was created back in 2014. The two became president and vice president in 2015 and have stayed with the club ever since.

Fullerton introduced Turner to life on the runway, and they are now closing their senior year leading the group together.

Turner and Fullerton have been good friends since their first meeting at Eastern their freshman year.

Fullerton began modeling at a young age and got her start back home in the south suburbs of Chicago.

Baylin Shade, a fellow model and close friend of Fullerton, also came down from University of Illinois to support their efforts.

Shade introduced Fullerton to her cousin, Rhea Henderson, another model, whom Fullerton called the runway “extraordinaire.”

From there, Fullerton began working with Jason Wilder, a runway coach.

“(Henderson and Wilder) are who I’ve worked with personally and are the reason I am the modeling queen on this campus,” Fullerton said.

Now, Fullerton and Turner have been modeling and helping to teach other aspiring models at Eastern.

Couture spends about two hours practicing and going over styles and techniques during their meetings.

During the weeks of fashion shows, the models practice every day. After the work they put into the group, Fullerton wants to continue working in modeling while incorporating her studies in public relations into her work.

Fullerton and Turner both said they would love to come back and continue supporting Couture, even after graduation.

“I would love to see what the future holds for Couture,” Turner said.

Angelica Cataldo can be reached at 581-2812 or amcataldo@eiu.edu.