Choral ensembles to perform ‘Songs of Love’





Love will be in the air as Eastern’s Choral Ensembles presents its spring concert “Songs of Love” this Sunday at 4 p.m. in the Dvorak Concert Hall in the Doudna Fine Arts Center.

Graduate conductor Clinton Johnson will be conducting the traditional song “Frog Went A-Courtin’” as arranged by A.P. Jackman.

“I conducted briefly at Christmas, but this is my first concert conducting at Eastern,” he said. “Prior to this I worked at a community college in Iowa; I did about six concerts there.”

Johnson said his first semester at Eastern was spent working with conductor and music professor Richard Rossi.

“For the Songs of Love concert, I was only given one piece to conduct. The longer I am here, the more pieces I will conduct,” he said.

Johnson said to prepare for his piece, or any music he works on, he spends several hours studying the music itself, listening to recordings, and deciding how he wants to interpret the piece.

Brooke Thomason, a sophomore music education major, is a part of the alto/countertenor section of Eastern’s Choral Ensembles group.

“In high school, I was a soprano,” Thomason said. “It’s nice and different to be singing on a different voice part that isn’t always on the melody and gives me some independence.”

Thomason also said the adjustment and being a part of the alto/countertenor section allows her to hear and sing the music differently.

“I’m excited to see the turnout and also to hear what people think about the concert,” she said. “I’m really thrilled and I hope others feel the same,” Thomason said.

Johnson encourages people to come out and hear beautiful voices and great music.

“Andrea Pope, a voice teacher at Eastern, will be singing and she is wonderful,” Johnson said. “Ty Tuttle is also performing a fantastic piano piece.”

Harpist Julia Jamieson will join the group, as well. Jamieson is the principal harpist of the Cleveland Chamber Symphony and has numerous world premier performances.

According to the Songs of Love program, Jamieson is an energetic performer, dedicated teacher, composer, and award-winning harpist.

Loren Dickson can be reached at 581-2812 or ladickson@eiu.edu.