‘Prowlin’ with the Pets’ to be held Thursday
March 22, 2017
Filed under News
Students can bring their four-legged friends to mingle with Eastern President David Glassman at “Prowlin’ with the Pets.”
Sponsored by student government, it is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday in the Library Quad.
The event will feature food and giveaways as well.
