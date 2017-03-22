The student news site of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois.

‘Prowlin’ with the Pets’ to be held Thursday

Staff Report
March 22, 2017
Students can bring their four-legged friends to mingle with Eastern President David Glassman at “Prowlin’ with the Pets.”

Sponsored by student government, it is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday in the Library Quad.

The event will feature food and giveaways as well.

 

The News staff can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com.

