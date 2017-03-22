CAA to vote on new minor





The CAA will vote on adding a new human resource management minor at its meeting 2 p.m. Thursday in Room 4440 in the Booth Library.

According to the proposal for the minor, human resource management is a program of study focusing on developing behavioral and people skills, along with human resource management knowledge and understanding.

“Students who successfully complete the program should be equipped to think and act as competent professionals in human resource management careers,” the proposal said.

The program is made for both business and non-business majors.

In the proposal, it said no additional resources are required and no costs are expected to create the minor.

Also on the agenda is voting on a revision to the business administration degree.

The potential changes include removing the restriction that the program only be available to Parkland Associate in Arts (AA) or Associate in Science (AS) degreed students and updating the coursework to reflect the School of Business course offerings that can now be made available to Bachelor of Science in Business (BSB) students at Parkland or online specifically.

The News staff can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com.