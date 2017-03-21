Women’s golf places 14th at Morehead State Classic





Filed under Sports

The Eastern women’s golf team kicked of their spring season with a 14th place finish at the Morehead State University Spring Citrus Classic in Sorrento, Fla.

The Panthers combined to score 1,011as a team over three-round tournament at the Redtail Golf Club. Junior Anne Bahr led Eastern with a 65th place finish. The Panthers ended the third round shooting a 341.

Following the season-opening tournament, Bahr said she knows what areas of her game she needs to work on.

“Obviously after today’s round I still need some work on my mental game,” Bahr said. “When we get back, I also need to work out my alignment issues and get more comfortable while addressing the ball, there was nothing consistent for me today because of that issue.”

Senior Chloe Wong placed 73rd with a score of three-round score of 249. Senior Alexandra Pickens finished in a tie for 74th with a total score of 250.

Pickens said during the tournament her chipping and tee shots were her best assets, but also saw room for improvement.

“My chipping was really good and saved me on a few holes the past three days,” Pickens said. “My tee shots were pretty good too, but I really need to work on my approach shots and putting. I missed too many short putts.”

Rounding out the five Panther golfers were junior Hannah Magda (82-266) and senior Madison Burgett (83-279).

Despite the 14th place finish, the team is content with how the tournament went and will work to improve for the March 27,28 Southern Illinois Invitation.

Bahr said as a team, there are specific areas that need improvement but overall, there is a lot of positives to take away from the weekend.

“I think as a team this week we saw good improvement, we can always use work on our mental and short games though,” Bahr said. “Overall, I think we have a lot of good things to take away from the past three days, especially considering it was our first tournament.”

The Panthers saw a 22-stroke improvement from their first-round score of 346 to a significantly lower 324 second round total.

If the Panthers can return to their second-round form, Pickens said they can place reasonably well at tournaments.

“We improved 22 strokes after one round which is very impressive,” Pickens said. “If we can shoot those scores consistently, we can place reasonable well at tournaments.”

Murray State won the Spring Citrus Classic by scoring 892 led by junior Moa Folke who finished second individually by breaking par at 216. The individual winner of the tournament was Florida Golf Coast sophomore Madeline Marck-Sherk who shot a 4-under par 212.

