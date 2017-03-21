Men’s golf places 10th at Missouri State invite





Filed under Sports

The Eastern men’s golf team finished in 10th in the 11-team Twin Oaks Intercollegiate hosted by Missouri State.

The second day of the two-day event featured a delay due to weather and changed the tee times to a shotgun start. After temps in the low 80s Monday, Tuesday saw temperatures drop into the low 50s with winds as high as 10 mph.

Sophomore Alvaro Hernandez finished as the top golfer for Eastern for the second tournament in a row posting a 71 in the first and third round to finish with a combined 218.

Hernandez said the weather’s effect on warmup times affected his play on final day.

“The time of the warm up was kind of messed up because of the storm and I feel like that made my start a little slow with a few bogeys at the beginning, but then fought back to finish with a great round,” he said.

Hernandez finished in a tie for 11th, improving from 24th finish on day one.

“I knew that I had to go low today, maybe to be a little bit more aggressive to try to finish up on the top 10,” he said. “Ended up just one short of it, but I’m happy with the way that I played after the start of the round.”

Romeo Perez finished 45th for the Panthers with a final three round total of 229. Senior Daniel Hughes and freshman Grant Miller finished in a tie for 66 and senior Ryan Hughes ended the day in 68. finished right near each other at the end of day two.

Bradley jumped Missouri State in the final round of the tournament to take first place in the team standings. Bradley finished four strokes better than Missouri State on Tuesday to win by just two strokes. Missouri State scored its best round total of the three rounds in the final round, but it was not enough to hold off Bradley.

Bradley had a final total score of 859 and Missouri State finished with an 861, which separated the two teams from the rest of the competition. Southern Illinois Edwardsville came in third place with a total score of 876. Right behind Southern Illinois Edwardsville is Western Illinois in fourth place with a total score of 877.

After being tied for fifth place after day one, Northern Iowa pulled ahead of Texas Rio Grande Verde to finish in fifth. In sixth place, Green Bay finished with a total score of 888, which tied with Texas Rio Grande Valley. There was not much separation between the seventh, eighth and nine place finishers. Creighton finished eighth with a score of 902 and Valparaiso had a final tally of 904. Eastern and Loyola-Chicago rounded out the team standings with scores of 925 and 937.

Bradley’s Ethan Brue was able to hold off Missouri State’s Adam Fisher to take the top spot in the tournament. Brue led after day one and shot a 70 in the final round to finish with a total score of 207. Fisher shot a 69 in the final round, but fell just short with a final score of 208 to take second place.

Bradley’s Zach Jewell and Southern Illinois Edwardsville’s Danny Gorman finished in third and fourth place. Jewell shot a tournament best 66 in the third round to finish with a score of 212. Gorman was in third after day one, but fell to fourth with a round score of 74. Gorman finished with a final score of 214.

There was a tie for fifth place between Brad Carpenter and Sam DeBartolo from Missouri State and Northern Iowa. Carpenter shot a 70 and DeBartolo shot a 71 on the final day to finish with a total score of 216. There was a four-way tie for seventh place with each of those players finishing the tournament with a total score of 217.

Mark Shanahan can be reached at 581-2812 or mmshanahan@eiu.edu