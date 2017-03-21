Drag Queen “drags” President Trump

Lady Save the Bees trumped the crowd Tuesday night in the 7th Street Underground with her anti-Trump performance standing up to resist misogyny, homophobia, racism, transphobia and bigotry.

Alex Woolley, a sophomore studio art major, took on the persona of Lady Save the Bees for the first annual Student Drag Show hosted by EIU Pride.

She wore a denim jacket adorned with “F— Trump” on the reverse side then spray painted “RESIST” on a paper scroll behind her.

The show was in preparation for the DIVA Drag Show at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union Grand Ballroom.

All proceeds from both shows will be donated to Sexual Assault Counseling and Information Service.

The show consisted of two categories, which were runway and lip-syncing.

Ava Isabella Sanchez, Chastity La Pierre, Lady Save the Bees, Danny Long Legs, Run Around Sue, Madame Suck-Ya-B—- and Plain Jane Lane Berglain were queens who performed.

In between categories, the audience members had the opportunity to strut on the runway as the queens prepared backstage for their next performances.

Drag shows are an accumulation of performing arts, music, theater and visual arts, Lady Save the Bees said.

In preparation, she said she practiced applying her makeup for nearly two months.

Lady Save the Bees said it was her first time performing in drag, and she had never lip-synced in front of an audience while dancing nor had she worn full drag garb.

She hopes to continue doing shows in the future and said she would love to perform at Chester Street Bar in Champaign.

“I am very concept driven. Concepts come to me first, then visual parts comes later,” she said.

One of Lady Save the Bees’ outfits and performances made a political statement. She performed to an anti-Trump song and got a strong, positive response from the audience.

Another outfit was a black mourning dress with beads, and she carried a bouquet. She said she pulled inspiration from the Addams family for this look.

A show Vander Von Odd performed had a similar, murderous song, she said.

“It would be sickening” to recreate the concept from Vander Von Odd with her own ideas, Lady Save the Bees said.

Lady Save The Bees, Danny Long Legs, Madame Suck-Ya-B—- and Plain Jane Lane Berglain were the four winners will open up for the DIVA Drag Show Thursday.

Volunteers who want to help set up for the DIVA Drag Show can do so to receive $5 off of their entry.

Kennedy Nolen can be reached at 581-2812 or kdnolen@eiu.edu.

Liz Stephens can be reached at 581-2812 or ejstephens2@eiu.edu.