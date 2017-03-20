Women’s golf in last headed into final round





Filed under Sports

Junior Anne Bahr led the Eastern women’s golf team with a 76 round score at the Morehead State Spring Citrus Classic to begin their spring season.

Bahr said there was not a specific area that outperformed the other; however two aspects of her game were consistent today.

“I thought my game was working pretty well overall for me today,” Bahr said. “There wasn’t anything specific; I had four birdies on my round so I thought I not only struck the ball well, but also putted well.”

Followed by Bahr was senior Chloe Wong with a round score of 79. For the rest of the Panthers, senior Alexandra Pickens shot an 81, followed by junior Hannah Magda who shot an 88 and rounding it was senior Madison Burgett with a 91 score.

Wong said she saw positives regarding her tee shots, however it was her putting that needs improvement.

“My tee shots were a lot better today than yesterday,” Wong said, “and my putting wasn’t as good as it should be.”

Even though her putting game wasn’t up to her standards, Wong still has a positive mindset going into the next tournament.

“I’m going to take the positives from this tournament and continue to work on my short game,” Wong said.

Bahr also said she had noticeable areas that need improvement, but for her first tournament of the spring, her swing feels good.

“There were some execution issues that I could’ve focused on a little more,” Bahr said, “but my swing feels good overall, especially considering it’s our first tournament for the spring season.”

Bahr has set personal goals for herself this spring semester.

“My goals for the spring are mostly centered around conference,” Bahr said. “My lowest round there last year was a 77 and my goal is to beat that. Ideally, I would also finish in the top-10, but we’ll see how the next three weeks go before we head down there to compete.”

Madeline Marck-Sherk of Florida Golf Coast leads the field of 84 golfers after shooting -1 Sunday and -1 Monday. She sits at -2 overall.

Murray State leads the 14 schools in tournament with a team score of +25 after two days. The Racers shot +7 as a team Monday.

Adam Shay can be reached at 581-2812 or acshay@eiu.edu